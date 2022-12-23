Lawrence Township
- Police reported a DUI crash occurred Dec. 22 along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway in Lawrence Township. Upon investigation, it was found a male driver was traveling west when he lost control of his vehicle. It entered the oncoming lane and overturned before coming to a rest along the shoulder of the roadway. No injuries were reported; however, the male was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was subsequently taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw.