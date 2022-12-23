CLEARFIELD COUNTY – Due to below-zero temperatures and high winds, cold weather shelters are opening for those in need across Clearfield County.

Clearfield area

Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield, 121 S. Second St., will be opening up as a cold weather shelter from 9 p.m. tonight (Dec. 23) until 9 a.m. tomorrow (Dec.24). Anyone without heat is welcome.

Clearfield YMCA is currently available as a cold weather shelter during regular business hours (until 9 p.m.) so long as staffing permits. Please call 814- 765-5521.

The Hyde Fire Department’s social hall will be open as a cold weather shelter for anyone who loses power or has no place to go. Please contact Lori Baldwin at 814-592-6043 or message the fire department through Facebook. She will meet you at the building, and help situate you.

DuBois/Treasure Lake area