CLEARFIELD COUNTY – Due to below-zero temperatures and high winds, cold weather shelters are opening for those in need across Clearfield County.
Clearfield area
- Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield, 121 S. Second St., will be opening up as a cold weather shelter from 9 p.m. tonight (Dec. 23) until 9 a.m. tomorrow (Dec.24). Anyone without heat is welcome.
- Clearfield YMCA is currently available as a cold weather shelter during regular business hours (until 9 p.m.) so long as staffing permits. Please call 814- 765-5521.
- The Hyde Fire Department’s social hall will be open as a cold weather shelter for anyone who loses power or has no place to go. Please contact Lori Baldwin at 814-592-6043 or message the fire department through Facebook. She will meet you at the building, and help situate you.
DuBois/Treasure Lake area
- The Treasure Lake Church, 1427 Bay Rd., DuBois is currently open as a cold weather shelter.