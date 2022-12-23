CLEARFIELD – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Clearfield Borough.

The crash occurred at 9:11 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 879 and Spruce Street, according to a department-issued news release.

Reportedly, preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle operated by a 78-year-old Clearfield man pulled out onto SR 879 into the path of a tactical military vehicle.

The man whose name was not released succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on-scene, police said.

Borough officers were assisted by Lawrence Township police, a Pennsylvania State Police accident reconstruction unit, Clearfield and Hyde fire departments, Clearfield EMS and PennDOT.