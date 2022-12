CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – 511PA is reporting that all lanes of westbound Interstate 80 are closed from Exit 70: US 322 – Strattanville to Exit 64: PA 66 South – New Bethlehem/Clarion due to a vehicle crash. The crash was reported by 511PA at 1:32 p.m. According to Clarion County 9-1-1, crews were still on the scene as of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-interstate-80-closed-between-strattanville-and-new-bethlehem-clarion-exits/