Althea Bell (Snyder) Becker, 95, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of Thursday, December 22, 2022, while a resident of Brookside Senior Living. She was born on October 31, 1927, to the late Newell Jennings Snyder and Mary Bell (Smith) Snyder Miller in Brookville. Althea began her working life at sixteen with a position in the […]

