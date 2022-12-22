INDIANA, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored the speed limit and lifted the Commercial Vehicle Right Lane only restriction between Exit 42: PA 38 – Emlenton and Exit 133: PA 53 – Kylertown/Philipsburg on Interstate 80. Restrictions are communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/update-interstate-80-speed-limit-restored/