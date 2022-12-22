CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel addressed the Lawrence Township Supervisors Tuesday night regarding the Federal Communications Commission national broadband map.

This map would potentially help bring wired broadband internet to areas of Lawrence Township that may not have that option.

He urged the supervisors to encourage residents of Lawrence Township to verify their wired broadband service status on the FCC map.

Residents of Clearfield County as a whole can go to the county’s Web site, clearfieldco.org, and click on the “FCC Broadband Map” banner for further information about participation.

Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder presented three minor subdivisions to the supervisors that were all voted on and approved: Mann Road, 104th Cavalry Road and Martin Street Extension.

She also reported that the demolition of 164 Good St., has been completed and presented quotes for the demolition of 1410 and 1414 Daisy Street.

Between G&R Excavating and Earthmovers Unlimited, the supervisors voted to use Earthmovers Unlimited for the demolition of both Daisy Street addresses.

They also voted and approved to allow code enforcement to start the building permit process for proper demolition of both addresses.

There will be a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. to discuss zoning changes that the Planning Board had passed on. The solicitor will prepare and publish the ordinance.

Secretary/Treasurer Barb Shaffner presented a letter of interest by Patricia Smeltzer to join the Planning Board, which was subsequently approved.

The supervisors also voted to add Jeff Thorp to the Board of Code Appeals after he expressed his interest to the township.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner suggested “going back to the drawing board” over the stone storage building that the township has been mulling.

A contractor has been contacted but with the winter weather still upon us, the supervisors decided to hold off on the project for the time being.