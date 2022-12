Josephine Ann “Joey” Binkowski, beloved wife of the late Peter Binkowski, died peacefully at the age of 95 on November 17, 2022, at her daughter’s home in DuBois, PA, where she had resided for the last several years. Born in Mount Carmel, PA, she was the daughter of the late Teofil and Aniela (Gabauer) Prostko. Joey was a resident of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/josephine-ann-joey-binkowski/