GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club has announced the winners of its 2022 Christmas Lighting Contest.

Contest judging was held on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Prizes awarded were gift certificates from Grampian One Stop.

Club members would like to thank all residents who participated in the spirit of Christmas, making their neighborhood a festive place this holiday season.

Greenwood Township

First place, Chris and Tammy Redden

Second place, Gary and Beth Hess

Third place, Mark and Peggy Barrett

Penn Township

First place, Travis and Nicole Spencer

Second place, Paul and Jaime McCracken

Third place, Patrick Chelgren

Bloom Township

First place, Jason and Kristi Heffner

Second place, Denny and Erin Morgan

Third place, Diane McNaul

Grampian Borough