GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club has announced the winners of its 2022 Christmas Lighting Contest.
Contest judging was held on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Prizes awarded were gift certificates from Grampian One Stop.
Club members would like to thank all residents who participated in the spirit of Christmas, making their neighborhood a festive place this holiday season.
Greenwood Township
- First place, Chris and Tammy Redden
- Second place, Gary and Beth Hess
- Third place, Mark and Peggy Barrett
Penn Township
- First place, Travis and Nicole Spencer
- Second place, Paul and Jaime McCracken
- Third place, Patrick Chelgren
Bloom Township
- First place, Jason and Kristi Heffner
- Second place, Denny and Erin Morgan
- Third place, Diane McNaul
Grampian Borough
- First place, Shawn and Janessa Passmore
- Second place, Kelly and Stacy Pentz
- Third place, Ryan and Jodi Addleman