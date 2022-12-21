BELLWOOD — Those that made the trip to see the Curwensville Lady Tide take on the Lady Blue Devils of Bellwood-Antis in an Inter County Conference matchup got an early trip home. Short-handed with one starter and one reserve unavailable, Curwensville had to make the best of what they were given. Sadly, against a talented squad like Bellwood-Antis, it made for a long night.

Curwensville in the end fell to the Lady Blue Devils, 80-17.

With starter Skylar Pentz out, Jovee Elensky would get the start on the night. But, as deep as the roster was for Bellwood-Antis, it seemed no matter how the Lady Tide played defense, they were not able to defend. The Mercy Rule for the second half was put into effect after one quarter, as Bellwood-Antis held a 32-1 advantage.

The Lady Tide only managed to hit six shots from the floor, with Janelle Passmore pacing with six points, all in the final quarter courtesy of a pair of threes.

On the opposite side, Bellwood-Antis was scoring at will, as four players made it into double figures. Led by Chelsea McCaulsky, who had a game-high 13 points, she was backed by Lydia Worthing with 11, plus both Leigha Clapper and Jenna Norton accounting for 10 points a piece. All 14 players took to the court for the Lady Blue Devils during the game, with all but three putting up points.

Luckily for Curwensville (0-5) they have a long break before they are back on the court.

It will be next Tuesday when they will do battle with the Lady Bison of Clearfield, who handed them their season-opening loss inside Patton Hall, 48-20, back on December 5. The rematch will happen inside the Bison Gym as a matinee game with a 2:30 p.m. start. No jayvee contest will be played.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 1 7 1 8 – 17

Bellwood-Antis 32 22 19 7 – 80

Curwensville – 17

Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Butler 1 0-0 2, Freyer 1 2-4 4, Passmore 2 0-0 6, Price 1 1-2 3, Elensky 0 0-0 0, Wischuck 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 6 3-6 17.

Bellwood-Antis – 80

McCaulsky 5 2-4 13, Clapper 5 0-0 10, Hammound 3 0-0 7, Norton 5 0-0 10, Worthing 5 1-2 11, Quick 3 0-0 8, Partner 2 1-2 6, Gerwert 4 0-0 8, Waite 0 0-0 0, Cacciotti 0 0-0 0, Hess 1 0-0 2, Bardell 1 0-0 2, Campbell 1 0-0 3, Mcnelis 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 35 4-8 80.