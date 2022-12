Miriam M. Wehler, 99, of S. Michael Road, St. Marys, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 19, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born on May 19, 1923 in St. Marys, a daughter of the Joseph E. and Dorothy Gleixner Smith. On May 9, 1942 in St. Marys Church, she married the late William […]

