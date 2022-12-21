BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. announces that its partnership with Pennsylvania-based children’s book author, philanthropist, and marketing entrepreneur Pam Selker Rak has yielded a $7,500.00 donation as a result of 2021-2022 net proceeds from three children’s books. (Pictured above: Head Start students enjoying Pam Rak’s children’s books; ClarionKidBooks, Founded by Pam Selker Rak, Combines Philanthropy with Education […]

