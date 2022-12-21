CURWENSVILLE — The feeling of victory from the night before was still lingering for the Curwensville Golden Tide, and the joy inside Patton Hall was still there. Getting that first win in front of the home crowd was overwhelming, but immediately afterwards, Tide Head Coach Josh Tkacik had to get his team focused on the next night. Coming in for what was sure to be a tough contest was the Harmony Owls, a squad that over the years has consistently been a tough team to face.

This night was no different, as Curwensville would keep that momentum rolling early on. Unfortunately, that momentum would not hold, as the Owls pulled away to give the Tide a 59-51 loss that could have gone either way.

Harmony did have a strong start to the evening, but it was Curwensville that would get out to the 17-13 lead after one quarter.

The Tide maintained the lead for a bit, but Harmony found its footing in the second quarter, slowly erasing the lead bit by bit. By the time the game went to halftime, Curwensville was clinging to a one-point lead, 29-28.

What Tkacik admitted the night before is that his team has struggled to put together a solid third quarter. In this case, the Owls were the ones that put together their best quarter, turning the one-point deficit into a 47-40 advantage. That quarter would be enough to hold on for the victory, sending the Tide’s season record to an even 2-2.

Harmony got paced with Jack Bracken having a game-high 20 points, while Anthony Maseto accounted for 15 and Cohlton Fry chipped in another 12. For Curwensville, Davis Fleming had another strong night with 16 points, while Chandler English added in another 14.

The Tide have one more game this week, and it also is being played on Curwensville’s home court. On Thursday, the Tide will welcome in Juniata Valley, with a 6 p.m. tip-off for junior varsity. The varsity contest will follow.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Harmony 13 15 19 12 – 59

Curwensville 17 12 11 11 – 51

Harmony – 59

Cohlton Fry 3 5-7 12, Anthony Maseto 6 3-4 15, Lucas Tarrow 3 1-4 7, Jack Bracken 7 6-10 20, Hunter Pearce 2 0-0 5, Zach Hutton 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 21 15-25 59.

Curwensville – 51

Andrew Wassil 1 0-0 3, Dan McGarry 1 2-2 4, Grant Swanson 1 0-0 3, Davis Fleming 6 2-5 16, Chandler English 5 1-2 14, Braden Holland 0 0-0 0, Hunter Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Ty Colton 1 0-0 2, Parker Wood 2 3-4 7, Ayden Sutika 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 18 8-13 51.