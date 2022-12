Delores G. Snyder, 83, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on June 18, 1939, in Curllsville; daughter of the late James and Elverda Downs Kindel. Delores married Bernard C. “Slug” Snyder on June 13, 1985, who preceded her in death on December 22, 2020. She […]

