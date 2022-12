Bertha M. Deahl, 95, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney. She was born October 18, 1927, in McGees Mills, daughter of the late Ada Blanche (Pierce) and William Harkleroad. On May 14, 1954, she married Merle Deahl, Jr., who preceded her in death. Bertha was a member of the First United Methodist Church of […]

