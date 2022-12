Alyce Jean Raybuck Spitzer, 98, of Brookville died December 7, 2022, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor with her family by her side. Born June 1, 1924, in Brookville, she was the youngest daughter of Franklin and Mayme E. Rea Raybuck. When Alyce was 3 years old her family moved to Philadelphia to pursue better opportunities. After graduating from Simon Gratz […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/alyce-jean-raybuck-spitzer/