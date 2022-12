Scott A. Shaffer, 63, of South 6th Ave., Clarion, died Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Born on October 14, 1959 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald W. and Bertha Zimmerman Shaffer. He was a graduate of East Forest School and worked as a laborer though out his life. Scott LOVED hunting and fishing […]

