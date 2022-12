Karen Ann Weisner, age 79, of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at her home. Born on March 22, 1943 in McKeesport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Betty Jane (Kisskadden) Tonkovich. On December 26, 1961 she married Jerome Weisner, Sr. He preceded her in death on November 29, 2005. Karen had been a bus […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/karen-ann-weisner/