FLINTON — Despite winning four of seven contested bouts, the Curwensville Golden Tide (4-3) couldn’t overcome three forfeits and were narrowly defeated by the homestanding Glendale Vikings (5-4) Tuesday night by a score of 33-31.

Returning fourth place PIAA state placewinner Zeke Dubler (17-1 on the year), who picked up his 100th career victory over the weekend, got the hosts out to a quick start with a first period fall at 172.

The Tide’s Chase Irwin (9-2) received a forfeit at 189 to knot the match at six.

The feature bout of the night went Glendale’s way at 215 when state qualifier Britton Spangle (15-4) held off the Tide’s Trenton Guiher (10-2) by a 2-0 count.

The teams swapped forfeits at 285 and 107 to keep the Vikings up by three at 15-12.

After no contest at 114, Tide senior Damian Brady (4-3) tied the dual at 15 with a 4-2 victory at 121.

Glendale picked up their second forfeit at 127 to go up by six.

But Dylan Deluccia (5-1) brought the visitors back to another tie with his first period fall at 133.

The Tide had no one to send out at 139, so the third forfeit of the night put Glendale back up at 27-21.

At 145 Nik Fegert (7-3) picked up a major decision to keep the Tide’s hopes alive, as they were only down by two.

However a first period fall by Viking George Campbell (13-2) at 152 sealed the Glendale win.

Logan Aughenbaugh (9-1) closed out the night’s activities with a 25 second fall to set the final at 33-31.

The Tide are now off until after the New Year when they travel to Brookville to face the Raiders on January 3.