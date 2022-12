George Samuel “Sam” Hetrick, 94, of New Bethlehem, passed away December 17, 2022, at his residence. Sam was born on December 10, 1928, in Mayport to Samuel and Ella (Shaffer) Hetrick. He married Mary Jane Crissman on February 25, 1951. George was a military veteran serving during 1951-1953. He retired in 1993 form Doverspike Coal Company. He loved hunting, fishing, […]

