The FBI, in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), is issuing a national public safety alert regarding an explosion in incidents of children and teens being coerced into sending explicit images online and extorted for money—a crime known as financial sextortion. (Pictured above: Investigators from Department of Homeland Security Investigations […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/fbi-and-partners-issue-national-public-safety-alert-on-financial-sextortion-schemes/