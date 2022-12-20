DUBOIS – A DuBois man is facing felony assault charges for fighting with a police officer in the lobby of Penn Highlands DuBois.

Henry Harrison Fuller, 30, is charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct in relation to his actions at the hospital on Nov. 29.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, an officer was attempting to serve a warrant on Fuller when he stood up and grabbed at him.

After the officer pushed him back, Fuller then allegedly charged and grabbed the officer, pushing him back.

“Fuller had to be taken to the ground and four persons needed to place him in handcuffs.”

At the time of this event, Fuller was in the main lobby where “both civilians and employees were coming and going as part of their daily routine.”

“Fuller’s attack caused for serious public annoyance, inconvenience and alarm.”

During the fight, the altercation moved into the registration area, which “hindered civilians that arrived for legitimate medical concerns and/or procedures,” according to the report.

No one was injured but the officer needed to be treated because he had been exposed to Fuller’s blood.

Fuller was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday, but it was continued until Jan. 13, according to online court documents.

Fuller is free on $25,000, unsecured bail.