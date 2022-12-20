WINGATE — After having an unexpected break in the schedule due to last Thursday’s postponement because of weather, the Clearfield Bison round-ballers were anxious to be back on the court. The wait ended on Monday evening, as the fourth game of the year was yet another road trip. A Mountain League showdown was in order as Clearfield made the ride out to face Bald Eagle Area.

At night’s end, Clearfield was looking up at a scoreboard that was not in their favor. Mid-game struggles proved costly, as Clearfield dropped their second-straight game, 50-34.

When the night began, Clearfield was already having to make adjustments. Starters Andon Greslick and Luke Pallo were unavailable, so the starting rotation got a different look. In their places, Anthony Lopez and Kam Kushner would get the start, and in most aspects, the Bison still looked like the team that they have always been. The opening quarter would go back and forth, with Bald Eagle only holding a single point lead after the first eight minutes.

But, the second quarter saw things fall apart, as the Eagles would push out to a lead that would never be relinquished.

Clearfield was held to just two field goals in the quarter, and the same was true in the third. Only accounting for eight points in 16 minutes allowed Bald Eagle to pull away, as they would put up 22 in the same time span.

For the Eagles, Tyler Serb led in scoring with 17 points, while both Camron Watkins and Blaze Angellotti each put up 10 points a piece.

Clearfield managed another strong outing from star senior Cole Miller, who put up a game-high 18 points, adding in four rebounds and four assists.

The Bison put up their best quarter in the fourth, bucketing 15 points, but the Eagles still won the quarter, sweeping the night and giving Clearfield its second loss on the year, making both their overall record and Mountain League record (1-1) to the .500 mark.

Hoping to get back to their winning ways, Clearfield (2-2) will finally get to play inside the Bison Gymnasium on Wednesday night when they welcome in the West Branch Warriors. Tip-off for junior varsity is set for 6 p.m. with the varsity contest to follow.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 11 4 4 15 – 34

Bald Eagle 12 11 11 16 – 50

Clearfield – 34

Cole Miller 7 0-1 18, Morgen Billotte 2 0-0 5, Braison Patrick 4 0-0 8, Anthony Lopez 1 0-0 3, Braylen Way 0 0-0 0, Kam Kushner 0 0-0 0, Kai Lynch 0 0-0 0, Cole Bloom 0 0-0 0, Ev Maines 0 0-0 0, O’Brian Owens 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 15 0-1 34.

Bald Eagle Area – 50

Kahale Burns 1 2-2 4, Chase Thompson 2 2-4 7, Aaron Sharp 0 0-0 0, Camron Watkins 5 0-0 10, Blaze Angellotti 5 0-1 10, Tyler Serb 6 2-3 17, Tre Greene 0 0-0 0, Ryan Regel 1 0-0 2, Kieran Jodon 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 20 6-10 50.