JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are seven cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.795 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.795 Average price during the week of December 12, 2022: $3.867 Average price during the week of December […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/aaa-gas-prices-continue-to-fall-in-advance-of-the-holidays/