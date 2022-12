Robert (Bob) B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Bob was born in Templeton, PA on June 19, 1942, and joined the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. Bob was happily married to Audrey McElravy. They enjoyed spending time together in fellowship at church, time […]

