CLEARFIELD – Lawrence Township police reported an attempted escape occurred Friday, Dec. 16 at the Clearfield County Jail.

According to a department-issued news release, 36-year-old inmate – Joshua Franklin from DuBois – exited his block while prison staff retrieved another inmate.

Reportedly, he continued through the facility to an outside area enclosed by a chain link fence with concertina wire.

Franklin allegedly began climbing the fence in efforts to escape but fell, causing a laceration to his arm.

This, police say, is when he entered the medical trailer within the fenced area before exiting and attempting to climb the fence again.

It was then that Franklin was apprehended by jail staff.