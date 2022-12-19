HOLLIDAYSBURG — A rare opportunity presented itself for the Clearfield Lady Bison for the 2022 portion of the schedule. After a solid victory over Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday, the squad loaded up the buses for a rare Saturday showdown, this one being a trip to Hollidaysburg to face off with the Lady Golden Tigers.

Clearfield made the trip south, however did so without head coach Missy Helsel, as she was suffering with the flu. But, that was not going to stop Clearfield from taking their coach’s advice, as Helsel prepared them leading into the game, and all the assistant coaches were ready to step in her place.

Hollidaysburg, however, was rolling on this afternoon. It did not take long to see who was the dominant team as the Lady Golden Tigers put it to the Lady Bison, 60-31.

It was early on when Hollidaysburg showed they were undefeated for a reason, as they would triple the offensive output of Clearfield in the opening quarter, 18-5. Fueled by the play of Alison Hatajik and Sydney Lear, who each accounted for a game-high 14 points, that lead would only grow in the second eight minutes, with Hollidaysburg putting up another 23 points, compared to Clearfield’s 10, to take a 41-15 lead into the break.

The remainder of the game went quick as Hollidaysburg put the running clock into effect early in the third, limiting Clearfield to three points, and allowing some of the younger girls to get some playing time.

Clearfield was led in scoring by both Hannah Glunt and Riley Ryen, who each added seven points.

Hoping to get back on the winning side of their record, Clearfield (3-4) will play their only game of the week on Tuesday night, a Mountain League contest, as they host Bald Eagle Area. Junior varsity will tip at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 5 10 3 13 – 31

Hollidaysburg 18 23 12 7 – 60

Clearfield – 31

Hannah Glunt 1 5-5 7, Alayna Winters 2 0-0 5, Cayleigh Walker 3 0-0 6, Riley Ryen 3 0-0 7, Mia Helsel 2 0-0 6, Arika Jones 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Gill 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 11 5-5 31.

Hollidaysburg – 60

Alison Hatajik 6 2-3 14, Sydney Lear 6 2-2 14, Abby Steiner 1 0-0 2, Ashden Stitt 2 1-3 5, Hannah DiPangrazio 1 0-0 2, Samantha Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, Isabella Yohn 3 0-0 6, Bella Vent 3 2-3 8, Emerson Frazier 0 0-0 0, Makenna Weimert 2 3-4 7, Clare Padamonsky 0 0-0 0, Jillian Sidney 0 0-0 0, Lauryn Brick 0 0-0 0, Erin Quigley 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 25 10-15 60.