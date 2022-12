Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Spaghetti & Meatball Soup! Try this hearty and delicious soup! Ingredients 1 cup soft bread crumbs 3/4 cup 2% milk 2 eggs, lightly beaten 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese 3/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon pepper 2 pounds mild Italian sausage Soup: 4 cups beef stock 1 – 24 oz. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-spaghetti-meatball-soup/