NEW BETHLEHEM — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team lost their first two matches at the Redbank Valley Duals on Saturday, but then came back to rattle off three consecutive wins to finish out the tourney.
After losing to Titusville 42-22 and Greenville 48-18, the Tide then beat Youngsville 48-15, Kane 30-26, and Clarion 36-27.
Trenton Guiher had a perfect 5-0 day to lead the Tide, and is now 9-1 on the season.
Going 4-1 were Austin Gilliland (6-3 overall), Dylan Deluccia (4-1 with this being his first action on the season, Logan Aughenbaugh (7-1), Jarrett Anderson (4-3), and Chase Irwin 7-2).
Nik Fegert (5-3) also had a winning day finishing at 3-2.
The Tide (4-2) will travel to Glendale (4-3) on Tuesday.
|Weight
|Summary vs. Titusville
|CAH
|TIHS
|107
|Austin Gilliland (Curwensville) over Sawyer Wolfkiel (Titusville) (Dec 9-7)
|3
|0
|114
|Andrew Donaldson (Titusville) FORFEIT
|3
|6
|121
|NO MATCH
|3
|6
|127
|Coleman Huck (Titusville) over Damian Brady (Curwensville) (Fall 0:46)
|3
|12
|133
|Trenton Rodgers (Titusville) over Dylan Deluccia (Curwensville) (Fall 0:41)
|3
|18
|139
|Nate Stearns (Titusville) over Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville) (Fall 1:28)
|3
|24
|145
|Nik Fegert (Curwensville) over Gavin Donaldson (Titusville) (Fall 5:58)
|9
|24
|152
|Landen Wolfkiel (Titusville) over Alex Murawski (Curwensville) (Fall 3:30)
|9
|30
|160
|Logan Aughenbaugh (Curwensville) over Jaxon Covell (Titusville) (MD 9-1)
|13
|30
|172
|Brock Covell (Titusville) over Jarett Anderson (Curwensville) (Fall 2:32)
|13
|36
|189
|Chase Irwin (Curwensville) over Kameron Mong (Titusville) (Fall 0:58)
|19
|36
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville) over Burke Hancock (Titusville) (Dec 3-1)
|22
|36
|285
|Hunter Obert (Titusville) FORFEIT
|22
|42
|Weight
|Summary vs. Greemville
|GRHS
|CAH
|114
|Mason Goodspeed (Greenville) FORFEIT
|6
|0
|121
|Jeriah Rauso (Greenville) FORFEIT
|12
|0
|127
|Fenix Keck (Greenville) FORFEIT
|18
|0
|133
|Dylan Deluccia (Curwensville) over Casey Myers (Greenville) (Fall 0:23)
|18
|6
|139
|Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville) over Braydon Porter (Greenville) (Fall 1:15)
|18
|12
|145
|Rudy Gentile (Greenville) over Nik Fegert (Curwensville) (Dec 3-1)
|21
|12
|152
|Hayden Robertson (Greenville) over Alex Murawski (Curwensville) (Fall 3:00)
|27
|12
|160
|Logan Aughenbaugh (Curwensville) over Luke Gentile (Greenville) (Dec 7-2)
|27
|15
|172
|Bennett Hayne (Greenville) over Jarett Anderson (Curwensville) (Fall 2:21)
|33
|15
|189
|Teague Calvin (Greenville) over Chase Irwin (Curwensville) (Fall 1:51)
|39
|15
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville) over Malachi Hyde (Greenville) (Dec 4-3)
|39
|18
|285
|Joey Peterson (Greenville Hs) FORFEIT
|45
|18
|107
|Madilyn Enterline (Greenville) over Austin Gilliland (Curwensville) (Dec 6-3)
|48
|18
|Weight
|Summary vs. Youngsville
|YOHS
|CAH
|121
|James Johnson (Youngsville) FORFEIT
|6
|0
|127
|Shelby Lobdell (Youngsville) FORFEIT
|12
|0
|133
|Dylan Deluccia (Curwensville) over Ian Mancuso (Youngsville) (Fall 5:32)
|12
|6
|139
|Logan McDonald (Youngsville) over Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville) (Dec 10-5)
|15
|6
|145
|Nik Fegert (Curwensville) over Owen Auflick (Youngsville) (Fall 4:12)
|15
|12
|152
|Alex Murawski (Curwensville) over Aidan Mancuso (Youngsville) (Fall 1:58)
|15
|18
|160
|Logan Aughenbaugh (Curwensville) over Griffen Daley (Youngsville) (Fall 0:32)
|15
|24
|172
|Jarett Anderson (Curwensville) over Aiden Turner (Youngsville) (Fall 0:57)
|15
|30
|189
|Chase Irwin (Curwensville) over Gavin Bundy (Youngsville) (Fall 0:27)
|15
|36
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville) over Graeme Minnis (Youngsville) (Fall 0:15)
|15
|42
|285
|NO MATCH
|15
|48
|107
|Austin Gilliland (Curwensville) FORFEIT
|15
|48
|114
|NO MATCH
|15
|48
|Weight
|Summary vs. Kane
|CAH
|KAH
|127
|FORFEIT
|0
|0
|133
|Dylan Deluccia (Curwensville) over Austin Campbell (Kane) (Fall 1:33)
|6
|0
|139
|NO MATCH
|6
|0
|145
|Nik Fegert (Curwensville) over Blaine Good (Kane) (Fall 1:03)
|12
|0
|152
|Reece Bechakas (Kane) over Alex Murawski (Curwensville) (TF 17-1 4:47)
|12
|5
|160
|Luke Ely (Kane) over Logan Aughenbaugh (Curwensville) (Dec 6-1)
|12
|8
|172
|Ben Walter (Kane) over Jarett Anderson (Curwensville) (Fall 2:23)
|12
|14
|189
|Chase Irwin (Curwensville) over Kane Scharba (Kane) (Fall 1:30)
|18
|14
|215
|NO MATCH
|18
|14
|285
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville) over Evan Smith (Kane) (Fall 0:34)
|24
|14
|107
|Austin Gilliland (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|30
|14
|114
|Kayin Bard (Kane) FORFEIT
|30
|20
|121
|Evan Swanson (Kane) FORFEIT
|30
|26
|Weight
|Summary vs. Clarion
|CAH
|Cville
|133
|Dylan Deluccia (Curwensville) over Zane Vantassel (Clarion) (Fall 1:28)
|0
|6
|139
|Brendon Wright (Clarion) FORFEIT
|6
|6
|145
|Trenton Clyde (Curwensville) FORFEIT
|6
|12
|152
|Mason Gourley (Clarion) over Nik Fegert (Curwensville) (Dec 8-4)
|9
|12
|160
|Logan Aughenbaugh (Curwensville) over Jacob Henry (Clarion) (Fall 0:20)
|9
|18
|172
|Jarett Anderson (Curwensville) over Matt Alston (Clarion) (Dec 10-3)
|9
|21
|189
|Chase Irwin (Curwensville) FORFEIT
|9
|27
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville) over Logan Edmonds (Clarion) (SV-1 3-1)
|9
|30
|285
|Josh Beal (Clarion Area Hs) FORFEIT
|15
|30
|107
|Austin Gilliland (Curwensville) over Kaden Ferguson (Clarion) (Fall 1:28)
|15
|36
|114
|Logan Powell (Clarion) FORFEIT
|21
|36
|121
|Grayson Aaron (Clarion) FORFEIT
|27
|36
|127
|NO MATCH
|27
|36