NEW BETHLEHEM — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team lost their first two matches at the Redbank Valley Duals on Saturday, but then came back to rattle off three consecutive wins to finish out the tourney.

After losing to Titusville 42-22 and Greenville 48-18, the Tide then beat Youngsville 48-15, Kane 30-26, and Clarion 36-27.

Trenton Guiher had a perfect 5-0 day to lead the Tide, and is now 9-1 on the season.

Going 4-1 were Austin Gilliland (6-3 overall), Dylan Deluccia (4-1 with this being his first action on the season, Logan Aughenbaugh (7-1), Jarrett Anderson (4-3), and Chase Irwin 7-2).

Nik Fegert (5-3) also had a winning day finishing at 3-2.

The Tide (4-2) will travel to Glendale (4-3) on Tuesday.