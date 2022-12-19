Clearfield Borough
- Police executed a search warrant on a residence in East End. As a result of the search, officers reportedly seized approximately 31 grams of methamphetamine, which was prepared for distribution.
- Police initiated a traffic stop along Park Street and discovered the driver was wanted with several warrants. Police also reportedly located approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine on his person. The male was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
- Police arrested a female for DUI after she was stopped along East Eighth Street and allegedly determined to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.
- Police responded to Elk Avenue for a male trying to get his vehicle unstuck from a snowbank. Police reportedly found the male to be highly intoxicated and he was arrested for DUI.
- Police arrested a male who entered Penn Highlands Hospital while police were there on another incident. The male was there on a mental health warrant and allegedly tried to physically assault officers. The male had to be restrained by police. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police arrested a female who reportedly attempted to furnish fake urine to Clearfield County Probation. She was also found to be in possession of controlled substance, police said.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a domestic occurred Dec. 18 at a Lawrence Township apartment. During the incident, a 21-year-old female allegedly assaulted her boyfriend who suffered visible injuries to the side of his head and ear. The female was taken into custody after she fled and tried to hide from officers. Charges were filed through the district court.