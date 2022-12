Monday, December 19, is the last day to enter the Explore Big Buck Contest! Area hunters will have the opportunity to show off their kills this year and win a prize in the 2022 Explore Big Buck Contest brought to you by Long Shot Ammo & Arms. HOW TO ENTER To enter the contest, simply email the following to explorecontests@gmail.com […]

