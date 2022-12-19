HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 84-year-old woman was killed after a fire broke out in a Henderson Township residence on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers were notified of a residential fire along State Route 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, around 7:10 p.m. on Friday, December 16. Police say an occupant of the home was found […]

