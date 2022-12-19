ANNVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has announced that the 2022-23 Veterans’ Trust Fund is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans.

The DMVA will award VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs across the state.

Grant applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 19.

“Throughout the year I am able to visit numerous communities to meet veterans and personally witness the positive impact the programs supported by the Veterans’ Trust Fund have on their lives,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA.

“The DMVA is grateful for the generosity of those who donate to the VTF on behalf of the men and women who served and sacrificed in service to our nation.”

Grants will be considered in the following areas:

Grant funding is available for new, innovative or expanded programs or services operated by the county directors of veterans affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The areas of emphasis for applicants in this category are veterans outreach, transportation services and homelessness.

Grant funding is available to veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and non-profit organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans granted 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code. Funding priorities for applicants in this category are transportation services, behavioral health initiatives, homelessness, and employment and education.

Since the grant program began in 2013, 254 grants totaling $6,591,860 have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania.

The VTF is funded by caring Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs or motor vehicle registrations; purchase Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plate; purchase Honoring our Women Veterans standard license plate; or make private donations.

The DMVA is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the commonwealth. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or mailed to: PA Veterans’ Trust Fund, Edward Martin Hall, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002. To learn more about the VTF and the grant application process, visit VTF Grant Program or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva.