William O. “Bill” Priester, 60, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh. He was born March 23, 1962, in Rimersburg, PA to Joseph H. and Cora M. (Anthony) Priester. Bill adored his family, children and grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them about life. He loved Elvis and was an avid collector of anything Elvis. […]

