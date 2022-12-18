DUBOIS – Faculty, staff and alumni gathered in the multi-purpose room in the newly renovated PAW Center to celebrate students completing their degrees during the fall 2022 semester.

Students were invited to lunch and given the opportunity to have commencement photos taken. Students are also invited to participate in the spring 2023 commencement ceremony.

Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State DuBois spoke candidly to a captive audience about the importance of life-long learning. “We are so proud of the accomplishments you each have achieved and this is just the beginning. The most important thing you have learned here is how to be life-long learners, always seeking additional knowledge and experience. This will serve you well as you begin your careers and lives.”

John Peterson, chair of the Penn State DuBois Alumni Society enthusiastically welcomed students to the Penn State Alumni Association, a network of nearly 700,000 graduates. “Congratulations on graduating and joining the Penn State alumni family because that’s what you are, family. No matter where you go, you have people supporting you through networking, career development, savings and so much more.”

Degree of Bachelor of Science

Human Development and Family Studies

Skylar Ceprish, Allport, Pennsylvania

Kaelynn Kuhar, Saint Marys, Pennsylvania

Information Sciences and Technology

Cameron Stom, Penfield, Pennsylvania

Degree of Associate in Science

Information Sciences and Technology

Levi Potash, DuBois, Pennsylvania

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Mackenzie Bauer, Lucinda, Pennsylvania

Bailey Bloom (Cum Laude), Woodland, Pennsylvania

Alexis Cowburn, Bradford, Pennsylvania

Karen Emmerich, DuBois, Pennsylvania

Hannah Freeburg, Ridgway, Pennsylvania

Heather Jones, Apalachin, New York

Kelsey Makin, Brookville, Pennsylvania

Lexie Wertz, Dysart, Pennsylvania

Emiley Wheeler, Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania

Wildlife Technology

Heather Bittle, DuBois, Pennsylvania

Sydney Brown, Union City, Pennsylvania

Raymond Cunningham, Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania*

Mitchell Holden, Howard, Pennsylvania

Seth Jordan, Homer City, Pennsylvania

Jackson Kearney, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Logan Wagner, Liverpool, Pennsylvania

*Indicates military service