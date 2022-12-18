GRAMPIAN – A pair of awards was presented at December’s Grampian Lions Club meeting.

First, Erin Dimmick was presented with the Melvin Jones Honor Award by GLC Melvin Jones Fellows Jim Bennett and Kirk Thorp.

This award is the highest honor to be presented to a Lions Club member by Lions International for humanitarian service.

Dimmick has been a dedicated club member since 2006 in her service to others. Pictured, from left, are Bennett, Dimmick and Thorp).

Secondly, Bill Royer was presented with the Grampian Lions Club “Lion of the Year” Award for his community service since 2003.

The award was presented by Club President John Bunnell, who is pictured here with Royer.