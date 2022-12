Susan M. Holibaugh, age 69, of Sligo, passed away Thursday evening, December 15, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo. Born September 19, 1953, in Brookville, she was a daughter of the late Edwin P. Holibaugh and Gertrude Alberta LaBorde Holibaugh. Susan loved to go shopping for jewelry, listen to music, watch tv and go out to […]

