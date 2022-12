Cynthia A “Cindy” Rebuck, 64, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Friday December 16, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. She was born May 15, 1958 to the late Philip P. and Nancy (Frantz) Brown in Philipsburg. Cindy graduated from Moshannon Valley High School in 1976. She took pride working as an EMT and as a CNA. […]

