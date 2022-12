COOKSBURG, Pa. – Cook Forest State Park has announced winter programs that begin on New Year’s Day! Programs at Cook Forest State Park Saturday, January 1 at 1:00 p.m. ‘First Day Hike: Fire Tower Road Loop’: Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, as we hike the Fire Tower Road […]

