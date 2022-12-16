CLEARFIELD – After 15 years of serving Clearfield Borough, Leslie Stott has resigned as borough operations manager.

Her official letter of resignation was read by Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III during Thursday’s regular council meeting.

It was brief with Stott writing that she will no longer hold her current position, effective Dec. 31.

Council voted to accept her resignation, and following her official departure, the position will remain vacant for the time being.

It was noted that Mayor Mason Strouse will temporarily assume Stott’s place on the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. board.

Fire Chief Andrew Smith reminded residents to please keep fire hydrants clear of snow as well when out shoveling.

Smith also shared with council that several volunteer firefighters with the borough have passed their Firefighter 1 certification.

Council commended Smith as well as the fire department for a job well done with the certification.

The fire department will do its Santa Tour again on Saturday, Dec. 17. Santa will be departing from the fire station around 6 p.m.

Smith said the route has changed a little this year. Please refer to the Clearfield Fire Department’s Facebook page to see where Santa will be that evening.

In other business, council: