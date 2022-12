Kenneth “Ken” Clarence Cable, 81, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with his loving wife by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Ken was born on February 4, 1941, to the late Albert and Catherine (Burkett) Cable in DuBois, PA. He attended the DuBois Area High School and served proudly with the United States […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/kenneth-ken-clarence-cable/