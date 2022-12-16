CLEARFIELD – A public information session regarding the Historic Crown Crest Cemetery will take place Tuesday, Dec. 20.

It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Hyde Volunteer Fire Department; doors will open at 5:30 p.m. A Q&A will follow.

Anyone unable to attend in-person may view the information session via Zoom (Meeting ID: 812 1989 7446; Passcode: HCCC).

Refreshments will be provided with the following discussion topics on the night’s agenda:

a brief history of the Crown Crest Cemetery (as a cemetery entity) and its recent past.

the current status of the cemetery entity with a brief synopsis of financial reports as part of ongoing efforts to establish financial transparency and increased fiscal responsibility.

the near-future state of the cemetery including efforts to establish a board; to reengage in the creation, sale and transfer of new lots; to increase perpetual care trust bandwidth; to mitigate expenses; to increase quality of after-life; and general beautification.

the long-term future of cemetery management, succession planning, board management and formation of an “association” for ongoing community input.

dissemination of information for existing lot holders.

Winter Decoration Guidelines

Winter decoration guidelines will be in effect from Veterans Day through Presidents’ Day, which require the removal of all flowers and to turn down vases.

Freezing water will expand and destroy vases. Because they are costly ($400) to replace, lot holders should turn down vases by Jan. 1, 2023.

If this is not done by the lot holder by the aforementioned date, it will be done on their behalf in an effort to protect their property.

Wreaths, trees, yule logs and other winter arrangements are welcomed and appreciated.

Lot holders should be certain that any winter decorations stand at least 18″ from the ground so not to be lost/obscured in deep snowfalls.

Decorations will not be removed during the winter season, and lot holders are asked to please be courteous while decorating and to have mutual respect toward others.

Lot holders should remove winter decorations prior to mowing season, which begins around mid-March when summer decoration guidelines resume.

Veterans Flags & Markers

At the behest of, and in respect to, the Clearfield County Veteran’s Affairs office and county commissioners, veterans’ flags will be removed for the winter to preserve them from the elements.

In turn, this will reduce the county’s expense on replacement flags next year. All weathered and worn flags will be disposed of as is ceremonially proper and replaced.

Flags will begin to be taken down the Monday after Veterans Day until completion on/before Jan. 1, 2023, and be placed again beginning Feb. 20, 2023 until completed on/before Memorial Day.

All VA-provided veterans’ markers, which hold flags, will remain at grave sites to mark veteran status, and only will be replaced as needed.

Any discrepancies or damage concerns should first be brought to the attention of the cemetery office (located across the street from the cemetery), and not the VA office.

Neither the county nor the township controls the cemetery – at this time – and the cemetery has all flags, markers, etc., on-site and is therefore able to remedy any issues.

Veteran’s Affairs will contact the cemetery regarding the concern anyways so this will save their staff valuable time and allow their focus to remain on local veterans and their families.

For more information or questions, please contact Historic Crown Crest Cemetery by phone at 814-765-7742 or visit its official Facebook page.