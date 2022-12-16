Report by Hank Wilson

HYDE — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team (3-0) kept things rolling Friday evening at the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium with another dominating performance, beating the DuBois Beavers 48-24. The Bison recorded six falls and received two forfeits to remain undefeated on the young season and retain the Pete Morelli Memorial Trophy for the third year in a row. The travelling trophy, named “The Battle of the Buck,” was established in 2014 to honor the deceased longtime coach of the Beavers and belongs to the yearly winner of the dual meet between these D9 foes.

The Bison jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead with back to back first period falls.

At 114, Bryndin Chamberlain (5-2) pinned Aubree Donahue in 1:33, then Evan Davis (6-2) locked up a cradle on Jeff Morris for a :26 pin at 121.

DuBois was able to tie the dual meet, 12-12, by winning the next three bouts.

Samson Deeb scored an escape with one second remaining in the bout at 127 to nip Colton Ryan (2-4) 2-1.

Brendan Orr put on a takedown clinic for a 20-8 major decision over Adam Rougeux (2-4) at 133.

Davey Aughenbaugh also earned bonus points at 139 with an 18-2 technical fall over Colton Bumbarger (0-4.)

At 145, Brady Collins (6-1) put the Bison ahead for good when he cradled Carter Voss for a fall in 1:26.

Teammate Ty Aveni (3-3) tacked on six more team points at 152 with his own fall in 3:18 over Alex George.

The Beavers got six points back at 160 with Carter Wilson’s pin of Patrick Knepp (2-4,) but then gave it right back when Clearfield’s Hunter Ressler (1-1) received a forfeit at 172.

The quickest fall of the evening belonged to Bison Carter Freeland (6-2) when he flattened Jason Gardner in just :14 at 189.

Carter Chamberlain (7-1) followed up at 215 by receiving another forfeit.

DuBois scored their final points of the match when Zach Gallaher pinned Eric Myers (2-4) at 285.

Cash Diehl (7-2) finished the evening off with a second period fall at 107 over Antonio Giambanco.

Hall-of-famer Fred Kavelak with Clearfield Wrestling Club President Sid Kyler

Longtime Clearfield sportswriter Fred Kavelak was introduced and honored with a standing ovation during the match for his recent selection to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Information on his induction can be found at https://nwhof.org/national-wrestling-hall-of-fame/bio/15463

Clearfield will be back in action Tuesday as they host Hollidaysburg

CLFD DuB

114 Bryndin Chamberlain, C, won by fall Aubree Donahue, D, 1:33 6 0

121 Evan Davis, C, won by fall Jeff Morris, D, :26 12 0

127 Samson Deeb, D, decision Colton Ryan, C, 2-1 12 3

133 Brendan Orr, D, major decision Adam Rougeux, C, 20-8 12 7

139 Davey Aughenbaugh, D, technical fall Colton Bumbarger, C, 18-2 12 12

145 Brady Collins, C, won by fall Carter Voss, D, 1:26 18 12

152 Ty Aveni, C, won by fall Alex George, D, 3:18 24 12

160 Carter Wilson, D, won by fall Patrick Knepp, D, :50 24 18

172 Hunter Ressler, C, won by forfeit 30 18

189 Carter Freeland, C, won by fall Jason Gardner, D, :14 36 18

215 Carter Chamberlain, C, won by forfeit 42 18

285 Zach Gallaher, D, won by fall Eric Myers, C, 3:13 42 24

107 Cash Diehl, C, won by fall Antonio Giambanco, D, 3:20 48 24