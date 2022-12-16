CLEARFIELD – Four people are facing felony charges for a scheme to take money from a local business.

Jessica Lee Dunworth, 42, of Clearfield was employed by Novey’s Recycling in Clearfield when she allegedly forged slips for scrap metal being brought to the facility by Richard Lee Gearhart, 45, of Olanta; Damian Goho, 39, of Clearfield; and Jerry Goho, 20, of Clearfield.

The total amount taken is estimated to be $2,174.70.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, in September the owner contacted police to report an employee was altering the pay slips so “her friends” received more money than expected.

The owner noticed a large amount of money being taken out every time specific people brought anything into the business. He identified them as Gearhart and the Goho’s.

After reviewing security footage, he determined that it was Dunworth, who was altering the slips.

He was able to provide police with receipts from seven different occasions. The receipts were checked with the time stamped security footage in which the owner could see that there were more items listed for recycling on the receipts than the men were actually dropping off.

During one of the transactions, the slip showed tin, lead, copper pipe and copper wire but in the video the Goho’s had only brought in some tin and lead. They were paid almost $400 for the additional items.

The other slips were reportedly altered in a similar manner adding high-cost items that did not exist.

When the owner spoke with Dunworth, she admitted she “was involved in a conspiracy with writing slips that were over” what was supplied and apologized.

Photos and receipts provided to police showed the items at the weigh station, which did not match what was listed on the receipts.

In the photos, they could also see Gearhart at the weighing station talking to Dunworth.

On Sept. 27, Dunworth was interviewed by police.

She explained that this was all Gearhart’s idea after he discovered she was working at Novey’s.

Initially, she was told she would get part of the money, but she never got any.

The “scheme” was reportedly that Gearhart would come up to Dunworth and ask her to put extra material on the receipt and the Goho’s collected the money.

She stated she was unaware how much was actually stolen.

In a written statement, Dunworth says Gearhart asked her to “help him out”. She said no at first but he kept asking so she did it. He wouldn’t answer her calls afterwards so she never received any money.

She reportedly apologized and offered to pay the money back to the business.

All four co-defendants were scheduled for preliminary hearings Tuesday.

Gearhart, who is charged with felony theft by deception and receiving stolen property, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing.

The hearing was held without him and all charges were held to court. A bench warrant was issued for Gearhart’s arrest, according to online court documents.

Damian Goho, who is facing the same charges, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his bail was set at $10,000, unsecured.

Jerry Goho, who is charged with felony theft and receiving stolen property and Dunworth, who is charged with only felony theft, had their hearings continued until Dec. 21.