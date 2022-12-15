CLEARFIELD, Pa. – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80 in north central Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the restrictions have now been lifted on I-80 between I-79 and the Bellefonte exit. Due to winter storm Diaz impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/update-penndot-removes-vehicle-restrictions-on-interstate-80-in-north-central-pa/