Roger Bruce Martz passed away December 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born November 2, 1950, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Roger and Rebecca Martz. Bruce was a life long resident of Sigel, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Brookville Area High School and Penn State DuBois where he earned […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/roger-bruce-martz/