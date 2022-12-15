PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80 in north central Pennsylvania.

Due to winter storm Diaz impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using Interstate 80 earlier today to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

The vehicle restrictions reflected Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan (PDF). Speed limits are restricted to 45 mph on I-80 in Clinton County for all vehicles, and commercial vehicles not affected by other roadway restrictions must move to the right lane. Speed limits are restricted to 55 mph on I-80 in Clearfield County.

Vehicle restrictions reflecting Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan (PDF) remain in effect on Interstate 99 in the north central region. On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers and/or loaded enclosed cargo delivery/box trucks with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Additionally, I-80 westbound at mile marker 185 in Clinton County reopened at approximately 2:15 PM.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/winter.

