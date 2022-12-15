Due to the severity of winter storm Diaz the region, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on some roads in the region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will still see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 80 through the region Interstate 99—entire length U.S. Route 322, Centre County through Juniata County

PennDOT is also advising drivers that I-80 westbound is closed at mile marker 185 in Clinton County. Traffic is being directed off the I-80 at exit 212B/Williamsport and onto I-180 and will follow Route 220 to reconnect with I-80 at the Lock Haven interchange. This closure is expected to be in place for several more hours.

Additionally, the following vehicle restrictions are in place:

Tier 3:

· I-99, entire length.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers and/or loaded enclosed cargo delivery/box trucks with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Tier 1:

I-80 from I-79 to I-99

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

· Tractors without trailers;

· Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

· Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

· Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

· Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

· Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

· School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

· motorcycles.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should consider special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/winter.

