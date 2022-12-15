CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the final 2023 budget, which does not reflect a tax increase.
The overall budget is $40,429,399.50, and was balanced with American Rescue Act Funds, Commissioner Chairman John A. Sobel said in a previous meeting.
With no tax increase, the county’s millage rate remains at 25 mills. “With the rate of inflation, the cost of living what it is, we just can’t ask our taxpayers to dig any deeper.
“… It’s a good budget, I think, that provides well for 2023 but also takes into account some increased expenses that we anticipate in the coming year.”
In other business, the commissioners:
- approved PrimeCare Medical regarding mental health services at Clearfield County Jail.
- approved PrimeCare weekend/holiday nursing coverage at Clearfield County Jail.
- approved an agreement with Cornerstone Detention Products to upgrade the locking system at Clearfield County Jail.
- approved an agreement with Forensic Pathology Associates on behalf of the coroner’s office.
- approved agreements with the DuBois and Clearfield school districts for the 2022-23 School-Based Probation Programs.
- approved an agreement with Child Welfare Information Solution (CWIS) on behalf of Children, Youth & Family Services.
- approved a purchase of service agreement with LifeSpan Family Services.
- approved agreements with Cen-Clear for Extended Monitored Visitation, Family Reunification Grant and Independent Living Program Grant programs.
- approved an agreement with McGarvey Cleaning.
- approved several appointments to various boards and authorities.
- approved the personnel report, which included 13 new hires; one employee transfer; and six employee separations/retirements.
- announced the board will hold its reorganizational meeting at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3, 2023.
- approved the minutes from the Nov. 17 board meeting as prepared by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.