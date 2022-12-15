CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the final 2023 budget, which does not reflect a tax increase.

The overall budget is $40,429,399.50, and was balanced with American Rescue Act Funds, Commissioner Chairman John A. Sobel said in a previous meeting.

With no tax increase, the county’s millage rate remains at 25 mills. “With the rate of inflation, the cost of living what it is, we just can’t ask our taxpayers to dig any deeper.

“… It’s a good budget, I think, that provides well for 2023 but also takes into account some increased expenses that we anticipate in the coming year.”

In other business, the commissioners: