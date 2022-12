Donna M. Miller, age 67, of Reynoldsville, PA, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home. Born on November 24, 1955 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Irene (Martin) Roush. On August 30, 1986 she married Paul “Lee” Miller. He survives. Donna retired from Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital as the manager of Medical Records […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/donna-m-miller/